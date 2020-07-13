Nvidia to Shortly Retire its RTX 2080/2070 Graphics Cards?

It’s hardly any secret that while the Nvidia 20XX series of graphics cards have proven to be very popular with consumers, their 30XX release is only (relatively speaking) just around the corner. As such, it was only a matter of time before we could expect to see them discontinued and, effectively, put out to pasture.

Following a report via ITHome (a Chinese tech website), however, it has been suggested that Nvidia has already begun its discontinuation of every variant of the 2070 and 2080 graphics cards. This includes not only the base models but also the Ti and Super variants!

Nvidia Discontinues 2070/2080 Graphics Cards?

In the report, it has been suggested that with discontinuation procedures already underway, consumers can likely expect to see moderate prices increases (starting now) as supplies, specifically of the PCB, become more and more limited. Albeit, a second ‘mining craze’ (following the relative bounce-back of Bitcoin) might also be a factor in why prices will start going up!

While their lower (more entry-level) models are not yet expected to be affected, this isn’t entirely unusual as, simply based on price economics, 2060’s will continue to be a popular GPU for gaming enthusiasts even after the release of the (likely significantly more expensive) 30XX range.

What Do We Think?

While we suggest you take this news with a grain of salt, it’s certainly interesting from the stand point that if Nvidia is already undertaking efforts to end their top-tier 20XX graphics cards, that their new 30XX releases must surely still be good for a release around October this year.

The short version is though, if you are planning on getting a 2080 Ti, 2080 SUPER, 2070 SUPER or 2070 you might want to act sooner rather than later. I mean, prices for those graphics cards are high enough already and you don’t want any shortages compounding that further!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!