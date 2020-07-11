Nvidia Issues Multiple Trademarks in Europe

Compared to AMD, Nvidia certainly has a history of taking a more consistent line with its graphics card names. Following a recently completed trademark application in Europe, however, it seems that everything is still on track for at least the next three generations of GPU releases.

Put simply, with the 3080, 4080, and 5080 now being under official protection, it seems almost certain that this is the naming (or numbering) they plan to continue to use for the foreseeable future! The news surrounding upcoming potential new tech releases, however, doesn’t end there!

Nvidia Issued With Multiple Trademarks

As part of the confirmation (which you can check out in full via the link here) beyond the clear graphics card references, there are also a number of new ‘names’ that Team Green has also placed under trademark protection. These include:

Nvidia Omniverse

Frames Win Games

CloudXR

Aerial

Kaolin

Nvidia EGX

Now, clearly at the time of writing we have absolutely no idea to what many of these may be referring. It does, however, seem pretty clear that Team Green has more than a few reveals surely just on the horizon!

What Do We Think?

With Nvidia expected to launch and release their new 3000 series of graphics cards around September/October this year, while this gives us all but confirmation that this is indeed the naming structure it will (continue) to take, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see a few of those other terms turn up as well. What they will represent is clearly still a mystery, but you are, of course, free to speculate!

What do you think? Do you have any theories about what these new ‘brands’ may represent? Are you looking forward to the release of their 3000 series graphics cards? – Let us know in the comments!