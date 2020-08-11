Nvidia #UltimateCountdown – 30XX Launch on August 31st?

When it comes to new product launches, Nvidia absolutely loves rumor and misinformation. They never bother, in fact, to deny any of it because the more rampant (and often inaccurate) speculation there is, the better chance they have of actually making their launch date new and exciting for consumers.

Following a semi-cryptic post on their Twitter account, however, we may have some confirmation of when they will officially launch their new 30XX graphics cards. And it’s sooner than most of the recent rumors were suggesting!

Nvidia 30XX Graphics Card Launch

As part of the post, Nvidia included the image below indicating ’21 days, 21 years’. So, what could this mean? Well, the best guess the internet has at the moment (based on the time it went live) is that this is pointing towards August 31st.

Why is this date so significant? Well, it just happens to mark the 21st anniversary of the launch of the Nvidia GeForce 256 graphics card. It would, therefore, seem somewhat fitting as a date that would see a celebration of Nvidia’s GPU past, but one that would also mark confirmation of their future!

What Do We Think?

Given that this is a countdown, and one that points towards a very significant date in the history of Nvidia, it seems all but certain at this point that Nvidia will be sticking to their semi-tradition of an August launch date for their new graphics cards.

In other words, although we stand to be proven wrong, it seems 99% certain that (at the very least) the 3080 and 3080 Ti will officially make their debut on August 31st.

What do you think? Can you find any other interpretation in this post? – Let us know in the comments!