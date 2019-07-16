Nvidia Unlikely To Release 2080 Ti ‘Super’

Earlier today we reported how leaked reports suggested that the Nvidia 2080 Super would carry some pretty impressive specifications in terms of memory speed and CUDA cores. While it has yet to be released yet, many have high hopes that it’ll represent all of the power of the highest-end that Nvidia has to offer while being (perhaps) a little more budget-friendly than the 2080Ti.

There is, however, still a lot of speculation as to whether Nvidia will take this ‘Super‘ range a step further. Namely, with the release of a 2080 Ti ‘Super’ graphics card. Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, that doesn’t seem likely.

Nvidia – 2080Ti Super “Would Not Be”

In the report, Nvidia’s Jeff Fisher was asked if there was any likelihood that the company would release a 2080Ti ‘Super’ graphics card. While his response was brief, it was certainly to the point. He said that the graphics card “would not be”.

So, those of you looking for something beyond the 2080Ti in terms of performance are unlikely to see anything better. Then again, it was always unlikely based on the platform the ‘Super’ is based upon.

Watered Down Models

Putting the ‘Super’ series in their most basic terms, while they are presented as being improved version of the base cards, they are essentially ‘watered-down’ versions of the higher tier. This is evident in the fact that the ‘Super’ cards use the chipsets from the higher-tier releases.

A ‘Super’ 2060 is, if we’re being brutally honest, a ‘sub-par’ 2070. That’s not, incidentally, a criticism as the cards themselves are still fantastic. When it comes to the 2080Ti though, there was nothing better to ‘dilute’. As such, the release of a ‘Super’ 2080Ti, frankly never looked likely to us. We’re more than happy for Nvidia to prove us wrong though!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!