NVIDIA has presented the DGX Spark HPC Developer Kit at SC26, the supercomputing conference taking place this week in Chicago. It is a cluster of four DGX Spark systems designed for researchers, academics, and developers who want to run scientific workloads and AI models on their own desks, without having to wait for their turn on a shared cluster.

Each of the four systems, or nodes, connects directly to its two neighbors, forming a ring through the ConnectX-7 network. This means there is no need to buy or configure a network switch. The kit can start with a single node and grow to four, and all of them are equipped with the GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip.

With all four nodes, the system offers a total of 512 GB of memory and 20 TB of NVMe storage. Thanks to NVFP4, a 4-bit format that reduces the amount of memory each parameter occupies, it is possible to run models with up to 700 billion parameters locally, such as DeepSeek V4.1.

NVIDIA Introduces the DGX Spark HPC Developer Kit, a Cluster of Four DGX Spark Systems for Researchers

NVIDIA will soon publish a guide to installing its HPC SDK on the cluster. This package includes GPU-accelerated C, C++, and Fortran compilers, libraries, and MPI tools, which distribute workloads across multiple nodes.

These are the same tools used in supercomputers powered by NVIDIA hardware, allowing teams to test and debug their applications before moving them to larger systems.

The company has already shown the kit running LAMMPS and Kokkos for material simulations, as well as NAMD for molecular dynamics. In addition, the community has validated other tools on DGX Spark, such as GROMACS, OpenFOAM for fluid dynamics, WRF for weather models, and the OpenFold3 and Boltz-2 microservices, which predict biomolecular structures.

In fact, some research centers are already using it. Kvantify has simulated quantum chemistry circuits with up to 70 qubits and 975 gates on a single DGX Spark, while the Rubin Lab at the University of California, Berkeley, obtained results 15 times faster by avoiding 11-hour queues on its cluster. At the same university, the Hartwig Group has fine-tuned the Nemotron 3 Super 120B-A12B model on a single system thanks to NVFP4.

The kit is already on sale. DGX Spark systems and their cables can be purchased through NVIDIA Marketplace and manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, H3C, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and xFusion, although NVIDIA has not revealed the price of the complete kit.