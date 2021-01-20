Nvidia Will NOT Launch a 3060 Founders Edition GPU

With it undoubtedly representing one of the biggest product announcements made at CES 2021, Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card certainly managed to grab many people’s attention (including my own). However, with it featuring 12GB of VRAM, it still has more than a few confused as to exactly who this GPU is being targeted towards. – My personal best guess is that based on the huge success of the GTX 1060 (and the fact that it remains one of the most widely owned graphics cards), Nvidia may be hoping that those consumers will be looking towards this as a solid (and affordable) transitional point with the masses of VRAM on offer hopefully representing it as a viable long term graphics solution.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, if you were hoping that the 3060 would see some tasty looking Founders Edition release, then it looks like you might be set for a disappointment!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Sources reportedly close to Nvidia are claiming that for the release of the 3060 (due in late February), Team Green will not be releasing their own direct ‘Founders Edition’ version of the graphics card. Instead, they will allow AIB partners such as MSI, Gigabyte, PNY, Palit, etc., to go wild with their own custom designs.

While Nvidia has, of course, produced rendered images of the 3060, the source cites that these are simply ‘placeholders’ to represent the GPU with no official graphics card featuring that design ever likely to hit shelves.

What Do We Think?

While clearly pending some formal confirmation from Nvidia, which admittedly may represent itself with them saying nothing and no Founders Edition ever actually being released, I can’t honestly say that this news is too surprising. The 3060 is, after all, not exactly a high-end or high-specification graphics card and, as such, Team Green may not view it as ‘important’ enough to warrant a custom design of their own. – I mean, with so many AIB partners clearly anxious to get their own designs out of the door, I daresay that, by and large, most consumers won’t care if they choose not to bother!

Here’s one big big question though, if Nvidia isn’t going to release their own version of the GPU, just how likely does that £299.00 price tag seem?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!