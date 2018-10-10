Nvidia’s AI Technology Set To Be Used To Detect Cancer

With the launch of the Nvidia 20XX graphics cards, we were given a lot of details surrounding them. Particularly the impressive use of AI technology within the new cards and at Nvidia in general. While this was all rather impressive with the ray tracing technology and advances in the GPUs capability, King College London believe that they can use it for a much different purpose.

In a report via TheInquirer, the University is planning on using the AI technology to screen cancer tests results at a much faster pace than usual.

AI And Algorithms

In partnership with Nvidia, KCL will use the DGX-2 supercomputer and Clara supercomputing platform to attempt to find an algorithm capable of reading cancer results screenings at a rate that could massively improve the early detection rates. The hope is that it can bring the current image analysis times from 20 seconds down to around 4 seconds.

As such, this is clearly a very interesting idea. Certainly, one that merits some attention!

Roll-Out

This technology is expected to be rolled out initially across 4 hospitals in London and if successful, this could be brought in on a national level. Given the obvious advantages of speeding up the detection, this could play a significant role in the early diagnosis. Something that is very critical to a cure.

In brief, it’s a win-win!

What do you think? Impressed with the concept? How well do you think this will improve figures and detection? In addition, how significant do you think the benefits of this will be? – Let us know in the comments!