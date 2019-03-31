NVIDIA’s Tom Petersen Leaving Company to Join Intel

Leaving NVIDIA After 14 Years

Other than CEO Jensen Huang, Tom Petersen is probably the most familiar public face of NVIDIA for many years now. He has been serving as Director of Technical Marketing and is even present in previous video card launches. He has even weathered a very public dressing down the CEO during one of their keynotes back in 2016.

After 14 years however, it appears that Petersen has decided to finally move on from NVIDIA. In an exclusive report via HotHardware, it appears that Petersen is moving over to Intel. In what capacity exactly is not yet known. However, considering Intel has been hiring from their rivals, it will be most likely for their upcoming GPU push. After all, former longtime Radeon marketing director Chris Hook is now with Intel as well.

Although it may be for yet another marketing position, Intel could definitely somebody of Petersen’s calibre. He is an industry veteran with background in CPU design prior to joining NVIDIA in 2005. He has even worked with IBM and Motorola on the PowerPC team, and has around 50 technical patents to his name.

What Does This Mean for Intel?

In case you are not keeping count, aside from Hook, Petersen may be joining a group comprised of former AMD employees. Intel’s Visual Technologies Group head is former Radeon chief Raja Koduri and they also brought on former AMD lead architect Jim Keller.

This certainly makes the GPU landscape very interesting moving forward since everything is shifting.

There is no official announcement yet, but all signs are definitely pointing to Petersen joining this GPU development team.