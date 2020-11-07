NZXT Announces the CRFT 07 H510i Mass Effect Chassis

NZXT, a leading designer of computer hardware, software, and services for the PC gaming community, has today announced the seventh entrant in NZXT’s CRFT line–a series of licensed products that celebrate incredible games and the communities who love them–based on BioWare’s landmark series Mass Effect.

NZXT CRFT 07 H510i Mass Effect Chassis

Designed around NZXT’s award-winning H510i, NZXT CRFT 07 takes inspiration from the armor of the N7 to create a limited-run of 500 cases, designed for the Mass Effect community. The carbon fiber colorway and the red and white stripe mimics the iconic N7 armor from the game, so users can keep their build battle-ready. A limited-edition durable charm can be flipped to display either the Paragon or Renegade icon, allowing users to show their true colors.

FEATURES

Limited-edition carbon fiber and red NZXT H510i themed after the N7’s armor from Mass Effect

Exclusive 2-sided Paragon and Renegade key charm

The N7 logo printed on the front panel

Modern design and builder-friendly features

USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel

Premium all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic

Tempered glass side panel to showcase your build

Wire management made easy with an intuitive cable management system

Water-cooling installation is simplified using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations

Built-in LED RGB strips and fan hub controlled intuitively by NZXT CAM

What Does NZXT Have To Say?

“Mass Effect has made a profound impact on the imagination of the gaming community. To this day, we hear people recount the adventures of Commander Shepard and discuss their unique adventures. We are honored to partner with BioWare to bring this passionate fanbase a case that honors the legacy of this iconic franchise.” – Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder and CEO

Price & Availability

Firstly, we should note that in case you haven’t been able to read between the lines, this chassis launch practically all but nails down the release of a Mass Effect remaster which has been rumored for several weeks.

While NZXT hasn’t quite gone as far as confirming that particular fact, however, what they have said is that the CRFT 07 H510i Mass Effect Chassis is available for purchase now for a price of $199.99. – For more information, you can visit their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!