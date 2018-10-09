NZXT Announces the N7 Z390 Motherboard

New Board for 9th Gen Intel CPUs

Remember NZXT‘s debut motherboard launch with the N7 Z370? Well now they are following it up with an updated model, featuring the latest Z390 chipset from Intel. This new N7 Z390 looks a lot like the original N7 Z370. In fact, most users won’t be able to pick one from the other outright just by looking at it. It also has the optional, replaceable cover which goes well with the minimalist NZXT aesthetic.

“Our goal with the newest N7 is to deliver everything you need to build a powerful gaming PC with ease,” says Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder and CEO. “The N7 Z390 is the next step on this journey and we are excited for people looking to build extraordinary PCs with the N7.”

The board’s exclusive features include:

CAM-powered features simplify setup and control of RGB lighting and fans

HUE 2 digital RGB lighting control: advanced lighting with numerous presets and custom modes

GRID+ digital fan control: convenient fan profiles within CAM for eight independent fan channels

Clean customization: all-metal cover available in black and white, and heatsink covers available in a glossy blue, red, or purple finish to color coordinate any build

Integrated rear I/O shield and efficient layout ensures straightforward and optimal setup with easy upgradeability

Adaptive Noise Reduction optimizes cooling and noise balance for best gaming comfort

How Much is the NZXT N7 Z390 Motherboard?

The N7 Z390 motherboard will be available starting December 2018 for an MSRP of £279.99.