NZXT H1 Case Review – A Super-Equipped Mini-ITX!

We love a good mini-ITX case, and even more so, I love a good NZXT case! I love these things, and it’s nice to see them come together again. However, this isn’t your typical mini-ITX PC case. Well, it is a mini-ITX PC Case, but it comes heavily equipped right out of the box. You get an integrated power supply, a GPU riser card, and even an all-in-one cooling solution from NZXT. We’re not talking some cheap add-on hardware either, this is pretty serious stuff. That does mean the price is quite high, but because it’s all here, it could be a time and money saver in the long run.

NZXT H1

Clocking in at just 13.6 litres, the case is pretty compact. However, because it stands vertically, it has an even smaller footprint than most cases too. It clocks in at just 187(W) x 387.7(H) x 187.6(L) mm, which is pretty darn compact for what it can handle. Furthermore, The dual-chamber design means they can deliver better cooling for the CPU and GPU too.

Features

As you can see, it’s pretty well equipped, with a bunch of included hardware, a load of tempered glass, and more. You just drop in the motherboard, CPU, GPU, RAM and storage, and you’re off.

Included components (140mm AIO, PCIe riser card, & PSU) represent $250+ value

The 13.6-liter size that supports almost all GPUs on the market.

Footprint uses just 350 cm² of desk space.

Integrated PSU, PCIe riser card, AIO liquid-cooler.

Features tool-less SSD tray, easy-to-install riser card, and pre-routed cables.

Tinted tempered glass front panel.

Dual-chamber layout airflow for GPU, CPU, and PSU.

Rear I/O cable routes.

Specifications

What NZXT Had to Say

SMALL BUT POWERFUL : The compact vertical design provides a small spatial footprint while maintaining support for most full-sized GPUs on the market so you can maintain your desk real estate without sacrificing graphics power.

: The compact vertical design provides a small spatial footprint while maintaining support for most full-sized GPUs on the market so you can maintain your desk real estate without sacrificing graphics power. A SIMPLE BUILD : The toolless SSD tray and riser card are incredibly simple to install. In addition to pre-routed cables, the motherboard I/O faces down, routing all cables through the bottom of the case for a clean, simplified appearance.

: The toolless SSD tray and riser card are incredibly simple to install. In addition to pre-routed cables, the motherboard I/O faces down, routing all cables through the bottom of the case for a clean, simplified appearance. COMPONENT INTEGRATION : Integrated power supply and AIO provide a better build experience, along with pre-routed cables that make it easy to manage the clutter and cut down on build time. A PCIe* integrated riser card is included for vertical GPU mounting.

: Integrated power supply and AIO provide a better build experience, along with pre-routed cables that make it easy to manage the clutter and cut down on build time. A PCIe* integrated riser card is included for vertical GPU mounting. ELEGANT AIRFLOW: The dual-chamber airflow is thermally designed to allow the CPU, GPU, and PSU to pull in the fresh air, and exhaust hot air without affecting temperatures of neighbouring components.

*PCIe riser card compatible with Gen 3 PCIe GPUs