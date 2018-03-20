NZXT H400i Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Chassis Review

H400i

The NZXT H400i is finally in the eTeknix, and we can’t wait to rip into it and see what it has to offer! By a large margin, we personally regard the H700i as the greatest chassis we’ve seen in recent history, and that’s saying something. The H400i borrows many of the same design elements but cuts down to an mATX form factor. They say bigger is better, but that isn’t always true when it comes to PC cases!

The H400i is available in four colour options. There’s the matte black model we’re reviewing today, a white/black, black/blue, and black/red variant available for you. All come with a tempered glass window on the left side, and all clock in at the same $149.99 MSRP. Not cheap, but as we saw with the H700i, you got a lot for your money. Let’s hope the same is true with the still pretty expensive H400i.

Features

CAM Powered Smart Device to simplify installation and manage the use of RGB lighting and fans

Premium, all-steel construction with the sleek H-series design; available in four colour combinations

Tempered glass panel showcases custom RGB lighting

System installation and expansion made easy with all-new cable management system

Water-cooling installation simplified for both AIO and custom loop

Adaptive Noise Reduction optimizes cooling and noise balance for best gaming comfort

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What NZXT Had to Say

“The H400i showcases NZXT’s vision for modern PC building. This premium micro-ATX case features a unique CAM-powered Smart Device that digitally drives RGB lighting and fan performance. You can effortlessly control RGB lighting and fans, while Adaptive Noise Reduction optimizes your build’s acoustics through machine learning and ideal fan settings. Includes three integrated Aer F fans and two RGB LED to enhance the aesthetics of your build as seen through the H400i’s stunning tempered glass panel.” – NZXT

Product Trailer