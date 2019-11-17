NZXT H510 Elite PC Case Review

NZXT is one of the top PC hardware brands on the market today. They’ve long been a fan favourite when it comes to PC cases especially. From their iconic Phantom series, up to their 2019 flagship Elite series. We’ve reviewed dozens of their cases over the years, but few come with as much anticipation as the NZXT H510 Elite.

NZXT H510 Elite

Equipped with support for an ATX motherboard, this powerful mid-tower is built for the enthusiasts. Despite the compact size, however, it’s certainly a capable case. It’ll handle large graphics cards, vertical GPU mounting, some AIO coolers or custom loop hardware and more. Plus, since it comes equipped with their Smart Device V2 hub, it’ll offer up easy RGB support for your hardware. Of course, it comes with RGB fans and even an RGB light strip pre-installed, so it has customisation built-in from the moment you take it out of the box.

Features

Two tempered glass panels top off your build, perfectly showcasing your RGB build. We’ve included two Aer RGB 2 fans and an RGB LED strip to get you started.

The H510 Elite features a removable radiator mounting bracket, simple-to-use SSD trays, and a patented cable management system for a smarter, easier build experience. The new Smart Device 2 includes two HUE 2 RGB lighting channels, and three fan channels that support 0dB modes for voltage-regulated or PWM fans.

The USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel makes it easier than ever to connect smartphones, high-speed external storage, and the latest peripherals to your PC.

The clean, modern design, iconic cable management bar, and uninterrupted tempered-glass panels all showcase your stunning build.

Use the intuitive NZXT CAM application to monitor and control your build, choosing from presets or custom controls for your RGB lighting and fans to create your dream PC.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and hardware support, please visit the official NZXT H510 Elite product page here.

What NZXT Had to Say