NZXT H710 BR Mid-Tower PC Case Review

I’ve been a big fan of the NZXT case range for many years now. I’ve certainly owned a few over the years too. I had the NZXT Hush way back in the day, and a few Phantoms, and these days I have an H500i; although I have had a few other brands in between too. It’s easy to be a fan of NZXT though, they’ve had some pretty epic trendsetting designs over the years. The new NZXT H710 is the next evolution of their current line. It’s a little bigger, a little sharper, and it’s packed full of premium features.

NZXT H710 BR

I have the black and red model of the H710 in for review, or the “BR” for short. However, it’s also available in all black, or black with white highlights. All three models come with their premium features too. These include a smart fan controller, built-in ARGB lighting, pre-installed premium AER fans, tempered glass, dust filters, PSU shroud, cable routing tracks, and much more.

Features

With a USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel, it’s easier than ever to connect the newest smartphones, high-speed external storage, or the latest peripherals to your PC.

The clean, modern design, iconic cable management bar, and uninterrupted tempered-glass side panel showcase your stunning build.

Cable management can take more time than assembling a system. Our patented cable routing kit with pre-installed channels and straps makes wiring easy and intuitive.

Four Aer F120mm fans are included for optimal internal airflow and the front panel and PSU intakes include removable filters. Includes a reversible, removable, top-mounted bracket designed for radiators up to 360mm simplifies the installation of either closed-loop or custom-loop water cooling.

Specifications

What NZXT Had to Say