NZXT Introduces New E Series Digital 80 PLUS Gold PSU Line

All-Digital Power Supplies from NZXT

NZXT is launching their new E series power supply line featuring an all-digital lineup. The E Series lineup includes 500W, 650W, and 850W models, all of which are 80 PLUS Gold certified. These units are manufactured by Seasonic, built on their Focus+ Gold platform and PMBus architecture.

The E Series adds a powerful Texas Instruments DSP as well as USB connectivity. This allows for real-time wattage indicators for the three 12V rails, along with total uptime and internal temperature. Users can even Compare CPU and GPU power draw to their rated TDP and track historical data using NZXT’s CAM software.

“The PSU is a critical part of your PC. Our goal for a creating smarter PC capable of automatically responding to the demands of the application–whether you are browsing the web, drafting email, or playing your favorite game–includes adding control and monitoring to devices that are integral to the system.” said Johnny Hou, founder and CEO of NZXT.

“Our E Series PSUs are another step in completing this vision. You can track the performance of the PSU in real time, monitor temperature and total power-on hours, and even enable multi-rail OCP for additional protection of key components using CAM–our innovative software solution at the heart of our smart PC.”

What Features Does the E Series PSU Line Have?

Active monitoring for the 12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails

Total power-on time tracking enabled using the embedded real-time clock (RTC)

Digital multi-rail over-current protection (OCP) for all three 12V outputs, with adjustable thresholds for the 12V CPU (4+4 pin) and GPU (6+2 pin PCIe) connections

Japanese capacitors rated at 105°C

80Plus Gold certification

Fully modular design means you use only the cables you need

10-year Warranty and NZXT Service and Support

How Much Are These NZXT E Series PSUs?

These power supply units will be available before the end of July in the UK. The 500W model starts at £114.99, while the E650 costs £129.99. Meanwhile, the highest wattage model E850 costs £139.99.