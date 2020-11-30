NZXT Issues Warning of an H1 PC Case Fire Risk!

If you are the proud (and presumably happy) owner of an NZXT H1 pc chassis, then you might want to pay attention, and also possibly power down your system. Why? – Well, following an official statement by the PC hardware manufacturer, they have warned that a potentially serious fault has been found in their case design which may lead to system components being damaged or, and we’re not being hyperbolic here, even potentially causing a fire!

NZXT Issue H1 Case Warning!

Following a number of exceptionally isolated incidents from customers, NZXT has reported that a design flaw has been identified surrounding the screws and the manner in which they attach to the PCI-e riser cable connector within the case. Although they have not gone into specific details as to exactly how this fault presents itself, they have confirmed that this has the potential to cause a short circuit within the chassis that could lead to either components being damaged or even the very real possibility of fire.

What Should I Do?

Now, if you do own an NZXT H1 chassis, don’t panic. Firstly, it should be noted that the company themselves have said that the number of faults reported, specifically regarding this, is currently less than 10. So, in other words, this is a tiny drop in the ocean compared to the number of these case designs they have sold to date.

With it representing such a huge potential risk, however, NZXT has advised all owners of the case to, temporarily, cease using it. A modified repair kit is currently being developed and will be made available to owners of the H1 case free of charge. – In the meantime, however, if you do own this chassis, it would probably be a good idea to first stop using it, and then get in touch with their customer support (and including a picture of your H1 case within the e-mail probably wouldn’t hurt either).

For more information on this, including where and how to contact them, you can check out the official NZXT H1 case statement via the link here!

