NZXT Kraken X53 240mm AIO Review

NZXT may be best known (in my opinion) for their fantastic PC cases. However, they’ve also got some of the most competitive and rather stylish liquid coolers around, and have for quite some time now. A new year means a new model too, and they’ve unleashed their new X53 and Z63 series on us. Which model is right for your system, budget and other requirements? Well, that’s what we aim to find out.

NZXT Kraken X53

The two models are offering broadly the same features when it comes to cooling. They both have high-quality radiators, flexible tubing, and even the same mounting kit. However, they are their first coolers designed to use the 7th Gen pump design from Asetek. For reference, the last two years they’ve used Gen 5 and before that Gen 4 as far back as 2012. It promises improved cooling performance, temperature sensing and quieter operation; so pretty much everything you would want from an updated model.

Available Models

The X will be available in 240, 280 and 360mm. However, the Z will only be available in 280mm and 360mm variants. Both are broadly the same when it comes to the radiator and pump technology. However, the X features the RGB pump with an infinity mirror, while the Z features a built-in display on the pump and also a 0dB Mode. As you can see, there’s quite a price difference between the two. Now I should say, this written review is going to focus on the X53, while Andy had the X63 for a video review which I’ve embedded at the top of the page. Beyond that, let’s move on!

About the Kraken X-3

BIGGER AND BRIGHTER – A 10% bigger LED ring allows for more vivid RGB. A rotatable top accommodates re-orienting the logo no matter the direction the cooler is installed.

BETTER CONTROL – CAM provides sophisticated controls with an intuitive, user-friendly interface. Now with better sync for lighting effects across all NZXT RGB devices, NZXT CAM allows you to manage your Kraken’s performance and lighting with precision, making adjustments with the click of a button.

What NZXT Had to Say

“The newly-updated Kraken X Series is a must-have for any build, providing better cooling, stunning visual effects, and intuitive installation. You can fine-tune settings with CAM’s software interface, ensuring optimal performance in even the most intense gaming sessions. The new Kraken X series maintains the customizable lighting effects and quiet performance of previous generations and adds a NZXT RGB lighting connector for even more RGB options. With a re-designed cap and larger infinity mirror ring LED, the new Kraken X delivers an amazing experience in RGB liquid cooling, backed by a 6-year warranty and our highly-regarded customer service.” – NZXT

About the Kraken Z63

CUSTOMIZE YOUR BATTLESTATION – With a bright, 2.36” LCD screen capable of displaying 24-bit colour, you can now completely customize the look of your CPU cooler. Whether it’s a funny gif or CAM data, you can use your Kraken to express yourself in an exciting new way.

