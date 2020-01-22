NZXT Launch its Latest RGB & Fan Controller

NZXT is one of the best and most reputable names when it comes to PC components and peripherals. In announcing their latest RGB & fan controller design, however, they’re taking system lighting customization to a whole new level!

NZXT RGB & Fan Controller

Coming with an improved microprocessor, the latest design looks to provide you with all the functionality and control you could want. All, I might add, easily changed and set, how you want it, via their NZXT CAM software!

Available for the surprisingly inexpensive price of $24.99, this could be the perfect accompaniment to your next system build.

What Does NZXT Have to Say?

“Gain better control over your system with an improved microprocessor. Providing CAM-powered control of two RGB lighting channels and three fan channels. Fan channels support either voltage-regulated or PWM fans for greater versatility.”

Features

Two NZXT RGB lighting channels Up to 40 individually addressable LEDs per channel, 80 LEDs total. Lighting channels now support up to six addressable RGB LED Strips or five Aer RGB Fans.

Three fan channels* with max 10W per channel output If a fan splitter is used, all fan control in the channel is regulated based on the fan connected to the 4-pin channel.

Mix and match any NZXT RGB LED accessories* within each channel, including NZXT Underglow, Cable Comb, LED strips in various lengths, and Aer RGB fans while syncing all lighting accessories across different channels.

Gen 2 and Gen 1 lighting products cannot be combined on a single channel.

The intuitive NZXT CAM application monitors and controls your build, enabling you to choose from presets or custom controls for your RGB lighting and fans to create your dream PC.

What Do We Think?

People are getting more and more into customizable lighting within their PC and, as such, sooner or later hub designs are going to be as common in a system as a power supply or processor.

If you want to learn more about this design from NZXT, you can check out their official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!