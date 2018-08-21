NZXT Launches Hue 2 RGB LED Family of Accessories

More RGB for the PC from NZXT

NZXT is significnatly expanding their RGB offering with the announcement of the HUE 2 RGB LED family. This is a different approach to RGB and NZXT is even incorporating a microcontroller for every single RGB accessory.

This allows each HUE 2 component to identify its specific LED configuration. Essentially allowing it to do more than existing RGB components. In addition, it allows for different LED counts and unique accessories. This feature even lets the user mix-and-match different components on a single channel. This makes installation much easier, allowing lighting modes synchronization across channels. As usual monitoring and control is done via the CAM software.

“If our H Series cases provide a canvas for people to build the gaming PC of their dreams, then our new HUE 2 family provides the palette they paint with,” said Johnny Hou, founder of NZXT. “We love to celebrate the creativity of PC builders and we can’t wait to see the amazing battlestations they create with this complete line of RGB lighting accessories.”

At the heart of the HUE 2 ecosystem are four complete RGB kits: the HUE 2 RGB Lighting Kit, HUE 2 Ambient Lighting Kit, Aer RGB 2 Starter Kit (120mm), and Aer RGB 2 Starter Kit (140mm). Users can choose one to start and add accessories to fit their PC’s lighting.

How Much Are These Products?

These products will be available in the UK market starting around mid-October. For the full MSRP breakdown, check out the table below for each kit available: