NZXT N7 Z490 Motherboard Renders Leak Online

We have already seen a number of Intel Z490 motherboard release over the last couple of months and, so far, there haven’t been many designs that have been truly eye-catching. While there are, of course, more than a few attractive options out there, many consumers have been waiting for NZXT (a brand well associated with their aesthetics) to reveal theirs.

Well, following a report via TechPowerUp, images reportedly taken from their N7 design have leaked online and, in the eye-candy stakes, this certainly looks to be a very attractive proposition!

NZXT N7 Z490

The main stand-out aspect of this design is the shroud. For those of you not aware of this term, this is a covering designed to hide some of the more ‘technical aspects’ of the motherboard to provide a more visually appealing aesthetic.

In terms of a practical design, however, from what we can see here, the NZXT N7 is going to come with plenty of connection goodness!

One PCI-Express 3.0 x16/ Three x1 slots

2 x M.2 Drive slots

Four SATA 6 Gpbs ports

2 x 10 Gbps USB 3.1 ports/4 x 5 Gbps USB 3.1 ports

HDMI port (no surprise there)

Intel 802.11ax + Bluetooth 5 networking

Price & Availability

As these are leaked images, at the time of writing there is absolutely no confirmation from NZXT (yet) regarding this motherboard design. For example, while it’s expected that ECS will be their partner brand for this design (as this is the company NZXT has widely used in the past) there is every possibility that another manufacturer may be involved here.

Therefore, in terms of price or availability, we can’t answer those questions for you right now. Rest assured, however, when this is confirmed we’ll be ready to bring you the latest news and, who knows, maybe even a review!

What do you think? Do you like this motherboard design? – Let us know in the comments!