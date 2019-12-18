NZXT Release Limited Edition H510 World of Warcraft Cases

NZXT has been more than a little busy in recent years by releasing custom variants of their chassis designs to tie into specific game releases. For example, earlier this year they released an H500 chassis design themed upon Fallout – You can check that out here!

Following a new listing, however, it seems that this time around NZXT has taken a trip to the realm of Azeroth. As part of their custom H510 chassis designs, a limited number of cases have been produced for both the Alliance and Horde side of World of Warcraft.

NZXT Limited Edition H510 World of Warcraft Cases

Being the NZXT H510 chassis, you already know that you’re getting a very decent case here. The World of Warcraft customization, however, offers players of both the Alliance or Horde the opportunity to slap down some hardcore fandom. With only 1,000 of each being produced though, you’ll have to act quick!

“NZXT and Blizzard team up once again to bring you the perfect companion. As you descend into the World of Warcraft and join thousands of mighty heroes in a realm of myth, magic, and limitless adventure. This new, limited edition NZXT H510 Alliance case allows you to display both your PC components and your faction pride. This case is themed in the Alliance’s colors, with the backlit logo proudly emblazoned on the front panel. For the Alliance!”

How Much Do They Cost and Where Can I Get One?

With a retail price of $199, the custom designs are quite notably more costly than the standard model. If you are, however, a fan of World of Warcraft, then I daresay you might want to check out the website for more information.

For the Alliance themed design – Check out the website here!

For the Horde themed design – Check out the website here!

Remember though, with only a thousand of each, we daresay that these may be long gone before the end of the year. So if you want to grab yours, you better act fast!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these designs? Would you like to get one for yourself as a last-minute Christmas present? – Let us know in the comments!