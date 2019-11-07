NZXT Reveals New Audio Suite for Gamers

NZXT has announced its first lineup of audio products for gamers. The full suite includes the AER wired headset with Hi-Res certification, STND headset platform for sleek storage, and MXER audio control station. All are designed with the clean aesthetic NZXT fans love and expect.

One thing I do love is that the design matches up closely with their range of PC cases and even their high-end motherboards!

AER is a comfortable, lightweight gaming headset available in open and closed-back designs which pairs with STND and MXER for automatic audio switching between the headset and external speakers

AER SERIES Headsets

At 291 grams, the lightweight design and Hi-Res Audio certified drivers allow users to play as long as they want with zero ear fatigue to maintain in-game spatial awareness

Two headset designs available – AER provides enclosed audio and powerful bass, while AER OPEN boosts midrange audio and natural sound for environmental awareness

Modular design enables left or right attachment of cable and condenser mic, to suit each user’s unique hardware set-up

1.8-meter cable may be plugged and unplugged easily for a seamless transition from PC to console play, and from gaming to on-the-go listening

Nahimic 7.1 Surround – With USB connection, integrated software delivers an immersive, ultrawide soundstage through NZXT CAM

MXER Audio Control Station

Precision voice/game mixing with smooth, studio-grade fader

Nahimic 7.1 Surround – With USB connection, integrated software delivers an immersive, ultrawide soundstage through NZXT CAM

Wolfson DAC – high-quality 24bit / 96kHz digital-to-analog conversion ensures sonic accuracy

Automatic switching – Setting headset on the STND while MXER is connected automatically switches audio to your speakers. Removing it from the STND returns audio to the headset

STND Headset Platform

High-quality, powder-coated all-steel frame

Automatic switching – Setting headset on the STND while MXER is connected automatically switches audio to your speakers. Removing it from the STND returns audio to the headset

What NZXT Had to Say

“At NZXT, our product development always starts by identifying a hassle gamers face that takes time away from gaming, and we saw an opportunity to bring powerful, elegant solutions to common audio issues,” said Patrick Butler, Product Manager at NZXT. “No one wants to have to follow tedious steps to switch their audio from headsets to their speakers – they want it to happen instantaneously, and our MXER and STND achieve this. Our AER headset in particular is like a Swiss Army knife — users can easily transition from gaming to listening to music in public, swap their mic and cable to be on the left or right side, and choose from open or closed-back designs.”

The audio ecosystem will integrate with CAM upon launch, allowing users to fine-tune their audio experience. Gamers will also be able to include NZXT audio products when creating a custom gaming PC with BLD, NZXT’s custom PC building service.