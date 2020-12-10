NZXT Unveils its Third-Gen Internal USB Hub

NZXT has today announces its newest iteration of their internal USB hub. The new NZXT Internal USB Hub improves over the previous generation by adding an additional internal USB 2.0 port for expanded connectivity and replaces its power source from Molex to SATA power.

NZXT Third-Gen Internal USB Hub

Its compact size, built-in magnets, and included 3M double-sided tape allows for an easy installation in tight spaces in any chassis. All of this gives builders the confidence that they will have enough Internal USB ports on their motherboards for components such as the NZXT Kraken Z53, NZXT RGB and Fan Controller, and NZXT E850 Digital PSU.

Features

In announcing it’s release, NZXT has confirmed the following product features from this new third-generation USB hub design:

Expanded Compatibility

Four internal USB 2.0 ports and 1 port for connection to the motherboard

Truly Compact

Works great with any PC and designed to be easily hidden away

Stable Power

SATA power connection provides a stable power source

Simple Installation

User-friendly installation with a magnetic body and 3M dual lock tapes for mounting

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Available to purchase now for the very reasonable price of $22.99, if you want to learn more about this latest USB hub release from NZXT, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

