Oblivion Overhaul Mod Brings 4k & 8K AI Enhanced Textures

Oblivion Overhaul Mod

Just this week, we brought you news of a fantastic overhaul mod for Skyrim. It’s a simple collection of multiple mods that sparks new life into the game. Now, we also have a fantastic mod from “SilverScrublord” for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Before

After

AI Gigapixel?

The modder has overhauled virtually all of the game’s textures using AI Gigapixel. Basically, it’s an AI enhanced upscaling engine, so all the textures are still technically the original design. Only they’re much sharper, more detailed, and much higher resolution.

The original textures clocked in at 512 x 512, and they’ve been quadrupled in size to 2048 x 2048 and 4096 x 4096. The only exception being bumpmap and alpha maps which remained the same for technical reasons.

Before

After

Is it worth it?

Absolutely! For such a simple mod that overwrites the textures, the visual impact is pretty huge. Plus, since it’s just a texture replacement, the performance hit is basically zero, especially since modern GPUs VRAM is barely taxed by the older game now.

Before

After

Where to Download and Hi Res Images?

Head on over to the Nexus Mods page to grab the files and view the uncompressed comparison images.

Remember This?