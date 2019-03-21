Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds Exclusive to EPIC Games Store

One-Year Exclusive Along With Remedy’s “Control”

Obsidian‘s much anticipated The Outer Worlds is now officially an EPIC Games Store exclusive title. That means it will not be available for purchase on Steam or other platforms other than EPIC’s own Games Store.

In addition to this game, EPIC is also announcing that Remedy Games has signed up for an exclusive release. Specifically for the company’s upcoming supernatural third-person shooter ‘Control’.

The EPIC Games Store has been very open with their “war” against the Steam platform. Announcing that they choose to curate quality titles instead of going for quantity. Which was in response to critics who are quick to point out the slow growth of their games library.

Whether this strategy will pay off for EPIC Games has yet to be seen. Although judging by the fact that Metro Exodus outsold Metro Last Light on Steam by 2.5x according to reports, it means that they may be on the right track.

Does This Mean ‘The Outer Worlds’ Will Never Be Playable on Steam?

The exclusivity deal expires after a year, just like with previous EPIC Games Store exclusives like Metro Exodus.