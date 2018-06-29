Oculus Says Rift Owners Should Upgrade To Windows 10 or Risk Missing Out

With a massive discount offered on their headsets last year, the Oculus Rift took a lead in terms of the virtual reality headset market. While the HTC Vive is clearly the more powerful product, Oculus touched on a price that tempted many to make the financial plunge into VR technology.

Speaking of plunges, the vast majority of PC owners had a plunge decision to make a few years ago. Namely, whether to accept the free upgrade to Windows 10 or not. Those who didn’t, but own an Oculus, however, have been given quite a stark message by the company. If you want to enjoy the best that the headset has to occur, you’re going to have to make the switch to Windows 10.

I’d Rather Not…

While a lot of us did decide (by choice or Microsoft’s gunpoint) to upgrade to Windows 10, a large number of users didn’t make the choice. This is, however, another instance where Windows 10 as an O/S is clearly something that is going to be a part of the future.

Admittedly, the necessity of using Windows 10 is not going to hit the heights of Windows XP. Even so, Oculus has made it clear that future upgrades to the headset are very much going to orientate towards a Windows 10 operating system. Therefore, any of you resisting are going to struggle to keep it up for much longer.

What Has Oculus Said?

In a blog post, Oculus has said: “As of today, we’re updating our minimum and recommended spec OS to Windows 10 to power the full Rift experience. Windows 7 and 8.1 users are still supported for the Rift features they know and love today. But they may not be able to use many new and upcoming features and apps. We encourage everyone who isn’t already running Windows 10 to upgrade now to avoid missing out on what’s next.”

So, any Oculus owners clinging to their Windows 7, it looks like you might need to make a choice. Have the best Oculus experience or upgrade to Windows 10.

What do you think? Do you own a Rift? What operating system do you use with it? – Let us know in the comments!

