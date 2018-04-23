Ofcom Look To Scrap Local UK TV Stations

Ofcom Look To Scrap Local TV Channels

Back in 2013, after the completion of the Freeview roll-out, Ofcom was keen that there should be more TV channels specifically devoted to regional news. In theory, it wasn’t a bad idea. In practice, however, it has been (overall) nothing short of a disaster. The biggest issue which has faced most of the channels, such as ‘Hello Cardiff’ and ‘Made in Birmingham’, is the fact that they are losing money hand over fist.

As such, Ofcom has decided that because of their failure to run at a profit, they should be shut down.

How many are there?

In a report via the BBC, there are at present around 30 local TV stations. These, as the name would suggest, are TV stations set to specifically report and allow access to local areas. It is a system similar to that while is operated throughout America.

The lack of advertising revenue though has seen them barely make any money. If any at all. Ofcom has said: “Requiring new infrastructure to be built for additional local TV channels is not, in our current view, economically viable. It could also undermine the many local services already on air.”

The future of local TV

Some might be able to survive, but the killer words ‘not economically viable’ have appeared and that often is the death bell for any product, employment or service.

When the shutdown will begin is unclear, but Ofcom has made it clear that if the channels are not making money, then despite how popular they might be locally, they have no future. It was, if nothing else, good while it lasted.

What do you think? Do you watch any of your local channels? Will you be sad to see them go? In addition, can you see a format in which they could survive? – Let us know in the comments!