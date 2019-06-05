Official Microsoft Xbox Deodorant to go on Sale

Microsoft Xbox Deodorant

With E3 2019 kicking off this weekend, we’re expecting more than a few major announcements from the world of gaming. Perhaps some news on the Final Fantasy 7 remake… Maybe even some details on the next-generation of console releases from Microsoft or Sony (although I wouldn’t hold your breath on that one).

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Microsoft has already made an announcement ahead of the event, although one which I doubt you would’ve expected. Namely, the launch of an Xbox themed deodorant. No, this isn’t a late out of season April fools joke either!

Citrus Green!

In partnership with Lynx, Microsoft has announced that the Xbox deodorant will initially be sold in both Australia and New Zealand. Apparently this is exactly the same as the current ‘Axe’ products, but I guess there wasn’t any licensing issues in those countries.

“Lynx Xbox is a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood. Containing a range of natural essential oils. The Xbox Lynx range comes with a sleek new look and features a body spray, deodorant, and shower gel.” _ Official Product Description

What Do We Think?

While this isn’t strictly speaking the first tech tie-in product we have ever seen from the world of beautification, I suspect that Microsoft may have come at swinging at E3 2019 with what will probably be the most bizarre product announced.

Personally, I’m just disappointed that they didn’t go with the tag line ‘Use Xbox Deodorant to avoid the chaffing red ring of death’. Perhaps that is still a bit too soon for them though…

What do you think? Are you planning on smelling like an Xbox? – Let us know in the comments!