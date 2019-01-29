Official PC Requirements For Dirt Rally 2.0 Revealed

Dirt Rally 2.0

The release of Dirt Rally 2.0 from Codemasters will see a return to a series which has largely fallen by the wayside in recent years. With many hoping that it will be something of a return to form for the franchise, the upcoming release is being treated with more than a little curiosity.

For those PC owners amongst you, however, we do have some good news! – Following an update to the Steam Store Page, we now have the official PC requirements.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: 64bit versions of Windows® 7, Windows® 8, Windows® 10 Processor: AMD FX4300 or Intel Core i3 2130 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD HD7750 or NVIDIA GTX650Ti DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX® Compatible soundcard



RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: 64bit versions of Windows® 7, Windows® 8, Windows® 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i5 8600K Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX Vega 56 or NVIDIA GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX® Compatible soundcard



What Do We Think?

While the minimum specifications are relatively benign, we must admit that the recommended does seem rather steep. Overlooking the processor requirement (and the fact that the Ryzen 2600x isn’t even a year old), the graphics card suggestions are equally surprisingly steep. Admittedly, a Nvidia 1070 or Vega 56 isn’t exactly cutting edge, it’s likely far greater than the ‘average’ PC gamer currently has.

Well, if your system is good enough, Dirty Rally 2.0 is out on February 26th!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!