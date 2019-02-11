Official PC Requirements Listed For Jump Force Game

Jump Force

Jump Force first came to my attention in mid-2018 and as a pretty huge fan of anime/manga, I must admit that this game is probably one of the few that truly has me hyped. With it including many of the most classic manga characters ever created (from the Shonen Jump comic) we already know that characters such as Luffy, Goku and Ichigo will be main roster characters. There is also more than a little indication that Light and Ryuk might be in the game, albeit with a Deathnote they might be mildly overpowered.

If you are looking forward to the release of this game and plan to try it on the PC, there is some hot news! In an update to the Steam page, we now know the official PC requirements for the game!

PC Requirements!

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required) Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, 2.80 GHz / AMD A10-7850K, 3.70 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 Ti, 3 GB / Radeon HD 7950, 3 GB DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 17 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset



RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required) Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon R9 Fury DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 17 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset



When Is It Out?

Well, we are admittedly rather close to the release date for the PC requirements to be announced. The good news, however, is that based on the above, they are rather benign. As such, I doubt that even those of you with a rather humble gaming set-up shouldn’t have too much of a problem getting this to run. Actually, I’m surprised they are this low.

Jump Force will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on February 14th. Yes, just 3 days away! Personally, I can barely wait!

You can visit the official Steam store page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the release? How does your PC fare for the requirements? In addition, would this make a fine valentines day present? – Let us know in the comments!