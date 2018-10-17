Official PC Specifications Revealed For Warriors Orochi 4

Given the absolutely colossal disappoint that Dynasty Warriors 9 turned out to be, I’ve treated Warriors Orochi 4 with more than a little scepticism. I mean, it’s not as if I didn’t harbour some small hopes for the game, but based on the absolute train wreck that DW9 was, I suspected that this might have been along similar grounds.

How wrong was I!

Warriors Orochi 4 is what Dynasty Warriors 9 should have been. If you don’t believe me, you can check out the general consensus. With it out now, Bandai Namco decided, on launch day, to also tell us the PC specs.

Specifications

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win 7/8.1/10(64bit required)

Processor: Core I5 2400 or over

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or over

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over

Additional Notes: 640×480 pixel over, High Colour.

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win 7/8.1/10(64bit required)

Processor: Core i7 3770 or over

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or over

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over

Additional Notes: 1920×1080 pixel, True Colour

Pleased – But Also Disappointed!

While I am thrilled to see that Warriors Orochi 4 has filled the Dynasty Warriors shaped hole in my gaming, I must confess to being more than a little disappointed. Given that this has released only 8 months after Dynasty Warriors 9, the gulf between them shouldn’t be this big. It’s clearly an example that while this has been polished, DW9 was exceptionally phoned in!

If you are, however, looking to get into the realms of a hack-and-slash game and were disappointed with DW9, don’t be put off by this! Warriors Orochi 4 is surprisingly good!

You can check out the Steam Store page in the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!