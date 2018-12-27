Omni Arcade Stick White Gold Edition Now Available from Etokki

Limited Edition High-End Arcade Stick

Korean arcade stick manufacturer ETOKKI has announced their latest Omni Arcade stick variant. This time it is a new high-end White Gold Edition model with universal compatibility.

Since it is a high-end arcade stick controller, it forgoes the typical Korean parts for Japanese models. It comes equipped with the new gold color Sanwa JLF joystick and OBSF-30 buttons from Sanwa Denshi. Although the joystick mounts are universally compatible with Taeyoung, Myoungshin, Sanwa, Seimitsu, Crown and more. The stick even features an anti-static design for ESD protection inside.

For the body, users can expect a heavy-duty steel frame with smooth powder coat finish. The layout itself is based on Namco‘s Noir Tekken arcade cabinets. On the underside, high quality PVC rubber feet provide firm grip.

Which Systems are Compatible with this Controller?

Furthermore, it uses a Universal Fighting Board from Brook inside. This allows for ultimate compatibility in a single package. Including PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Neogeo Mini, PS Mini, and PC native support. No original controllers required. It even features Touch Pad Button function on PS4 and X-input compatibility on PC.

How Much is the Etokki Omni Arcade Stick White Gold Edition?

Since it is a high-end joystick, it also comes with a high-end price of $349 USD. You can order it directly from Etokki’s website.