One Piece World Seeker Releases Fantastic Gameplay Trailer

One Piece World Seeker Releases An Amazing Gameplay Trailer

One Piece might not be the longest running anime, but it is certainly one of the best and most popular. As such, news of an upcoming open-world game set in the universe has definitely peaked my interest. Following protagonist Monkey D. Luffy in his dream of being the pirate king, going open world actually makes a massive amount of sense.

With the anime currently standing at over 750 episodes, I must admit that personally, I’ve only got up to episode 120 something. At least, so far.

One Piece World Seeker, with Final Fantasy XV, Ni No Kuni 2 and Dark Souls Remastered out of the way, is probably the only other game I’m really looking forward to this year. Well, that and Two Point Hospital.

With a brand new gameplay trailer released though, my hype is at all new levels. Why? Because it looks absolutely awesome.

Come aboard and bring along, all your hopes and dreams… (duh-duh dah-nah!)

Hopefully, at this point, I’ve already put the theme tune into your head. If not, I’ve included it at the end. Getting back to the game though, this is without a doubt one of the best looking gameplay trailers I’ve seen in absolute ages.

To say that it has me hyped is an understatement! To date, the better games we have seen in the One Piece franchise have largely been Dynasty Warriors spin-offs. Therefore, going open world is a fantastic decision and with the bright vibrant graphics on display (as well as Monkeys crazy moves), it seems that they have really captured the essence of the manga and anime.

At present, no firm release date has been announced. Although it is expected to release on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 at some point this year.

What do you think? Impressed with the trailer? – Let us know in the comments (and enjoy the original opening song below).