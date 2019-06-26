One Punch Man Video Game is Announced!

One Punch Man

The chances are that even if you are a casual fan of anime or manga, you have probably encountered (or at least heard of) the One Punch Man series. If you haven’t, then it’s on Netflix and I’ll happily wait here while you go ahead and watch the entire show…

The premise of it is rather simple and something of an antithesis to ‘superhero’ franchises. One Punch Man has, as the name might suggest, the ability to defeat (most) enemies with a singular punch. The irony being that such an overpowered superhero becomes somewhat bored with his mundane existence. I won’t go any further, I’ve already told you to go and watch the show!

If you are, however, a fan of the show then I have great news for you! Following the release of a trailer, Bandai Namco has announced that an official video game adaptation is on the way!

What Do We Know About It?

Based on the trailer, this does appear to be some kind of utilisation of the recently released ‘Jump Force’ game. It is, essentially, a 3 vs 3 beat-em-up featuring many characters from the series and while I’m not necessarily complaining, it does (at least initially) come across as a little bit lazy.

One Punch Man arguably might deserve better. We will, however, reserve any formal judgement at least until we get some more details on the game.

When is It Out?

This does appear to be relatively ‘early doors’ in terms of the games release schedule and, as such, we do not have a confirmed release date yet. It perhaps wouldn’t be too much of stab to suggest that a release before the end of 2019 could be possible, then again I wouldn’t count on it either!

With it set to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, however, it seems that practically everyone is invited to the One Punch Man party. Let’s just hope it’s going to be worth it!

What do you think? Are you a fan of One Punch Man? – Let us know in the comments!