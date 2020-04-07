ORIGIN PC Launches the EON15-X Laptop With a Ryzen 9 3900

We have all come to recognize that while you can get some exceptionally powerful laptop designs, they’ll always (or at least typically) fall short of their desktop counterparts. That isn’t any criticism either as a full-sized PC has the luxury of space and better cooling solutions. In launching their latest laptop design, however, ORIGIN PC clearly wants to blur those lines a little. How you might ask? Well, by packing their EON15-X with what is essentially a full-blown AMD Ryzen 9 3900 processor. No mobile versions abound here!

ORIGIN PC EON15-X

With various specifications available, when you consider that this laptop can have an AMD Ryzen 3900 processor, Nvidia 2070 graphics card, and up to 32GB of RAM, the chances are that this is probably streets ahead of your gaming PC. Well, I know for a fact that it’s a damn sight better than mine!

Don’t forget though, this is a compact laptop design. As such, while it might be a little chunkier and/or heavier than your standard notebook, this packs an immensely huge wallop!

What Does ORIGIN PC Have to Say?

“Crafted to run the latest games with incredible visuals, the all-new ORIGIN PC EON15-X leads the way for desktop-level PC gaming on a notebook. Play your favorite games with a 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 3900 desktop processor for improved multitasking, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q design with support for real-time ray tracing, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 15.6” 144Hz 1080p narrow bezel display for a gaming experience that rivals desktops.”

What Do We Think?

With the option to customize even the case design (with a surprisingly large number of options available) we don’t think it needs to be said that the highest-spec version of this laptop is pretty pricey. Remember though, this is a fully customizable design and can be chopped and changed to suit all budgets!

If you do, therefore, want to learn more or maybe price out your build, you can visit their official website via the link here! – It’s well worth at least a look!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this laptop? Are you thinking of checking them out? Would you rather see this design include Intel CPUs? – Let us know in the comments!