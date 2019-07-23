Origin PC Reveal System Featuring PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC

Between PC and consoles, it has been an oft-asked question that wouldn’t it be nice if a system could be made that essentially got the best of both worlds? Well, it seems that the people over at Origin PC have decided to take matters into their own hands.

Following an official announcement on their website, the team has revealed its brand new ‘Big O’ design. A system featuring a fully-working PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, all contained within one case!

Origin PC Reveal ‘Big O’ System

Celebrating the companies 10th anniversary, they decided to revise an older concept they released many years ago that showed a PC/Xbox 360 hybrid system. Taking it a step further this time, their build now includes every current-gen console currently out there.

If you’re already looking to place your order, however, I’m afraid there is something of a pretty major catch.

Where Can I Get One?

Put simply, you can’t. The system has been designed and revealed but appears to be more of a concept build rather than one they intend to release commercially. As such, this isn’t available to buy!

In fairness, getting licensing for such a system would be an absolute nightmare! It is, however, pretty cool to see someone put together such a sophisticated design that manages, somehow, to get all these systems working all within the confines of a PC chassis.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? In addition, would you like to own this? – Let us know in the comments!