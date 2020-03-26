Original 1978 Apple Computers Retail Sign Hits Auction!

There are many people who take a lot of pleasure from collecting retro technology. I myself own more than a few very old computer systems. When it comes to brands, however, there are few as iconic as Apple and, if you wanted to own a little piece of history for yourself, then an auction that is set to end within the next 24 hours might well be worth your attention!

Apple Computers Retail Sign from 1978 Hits Auction

Although not the original sign, the item for sale is one of the earliest examples of the Apple logo used at their retail locations. Going back to 1978, this sign was created (and used) just 2 years after the foundation of Apple and, in terms of iconic images, would likely genuinely be classed as a work of art and, if not, certainly an item of cultural significance!

The official item description reads as follows:

“Original Apple Computer Inc. sign, circa 1978, displaying the famous rainbow apple logo. Large sign measuring over 4′ x 5′ is one of the earliest Apple retail signs, displayed by an authorized reseller who learned about Apple by attending a computer conference in 1976. Acrylic sign in metal frame measures 48.5” x 60.5”. A few surface marks, and some yellowing to background, but rainbow colors remain bright. Overall very good condition.”

So Far… Not So Good!

Listed via online auctioneer ‘Nate D Sanders’ (no relation), so far it would appear that no one has placed a bid on the Apple sign. Admittedly, with a starting price of $20,000, it’s a lot of money to be spending! Then again, the chances are that with all the Coronavirus concerns that this news has simply gotten a little buried.

If you do, therefore, want to place a bid yourself, you can check out the official auction website via the link here! – Just remember though, this ends in a little under 13 hours at the time of writing! So if you want it, you best act quickly!

What do you think? Are you planning on placing a bid? Would you like to own this (relatively) little piece of history? – Let us know in the comments!