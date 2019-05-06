Original Claptrap Voice Actor Won’t Be Back for Borderlands 3

David Eddings Will Not Return

Judging from the promos so far, it seems that many great and familiar things will return for Borderlands 3. However, one of them apparently will not, all because of a pay dispute. This is none other than David Eddings, the voice actor for the series’ wisecracking robot ‘Claptrap’.

Eddings has voiced Claptrap ever since the first Borderlands game and in the subsequent sequel and spinoffs. However, he says that he “insisted on getting paid” this time only for Gearbox to turn around and say they could not afford his fees.

No. For the first time, I insisted on getting paid for my performance and all of a sudden they couldn't afford me. Now I'm not telling them how to run their business but maybe next time they should put the $12M payment from 2K in the Gearbox bank account instead. Just sayin'… — David Eddings (@davideddings) May 2, 2019

The $12M is of course, a reference to the alleged secret bonus Pitchford kept for himself.

Will Eddings Voice Claptrap If He Gets a Fair Offer?

Up until 2017, Eddings was working for Gearbox for over a decade. Eddings clarifies his statement saying that he would love to do it for fans. Except that he is not a professional voice actor so he needs compensation if he is taking time away from his day job.

” Would’ve loved to do it for the fans and my friends at Gearbox but not if it’s gonna cost me money too, ” says Eddings. “I know you know, but most people don’t realize I’m not a professional voice actor looking for roles. I’ve got a ton of other responsibilities. ”

What Does Gearbox Say About Eddings’ Statement?

Using Twitter to respond, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford denies Eddings’ version of events. Stating that Eddings was actually offered 2X scale but refused. He then leaves a parting shot, calling Eddings “bitter and disgruntled” about being terminated.