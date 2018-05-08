Original Dark Souls To Leave Steam Tomorrow

The original Dark Souls game is set to leave Steam in the next 24 hours

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, I’m a massive fan of Dark Souls. Admittedly, I came to the series a little later than most of the hardcore fans, but that was largely due to the complete garbage PC port of the original game back in 2012. Since then though I have learned to love and now consider the original game to be the best in the series.

With some fantastic modding options available, the original game has remained consistently well played. That, however, is all about to change.

In a report via PCGamesN, within the next 24 hours, the original Dark Souls (Prepare to Die edition) will be leaving Steam permanently. Therefore, if you wanted to give this game a try and particularly its excellent mods, you need to act fast.

Why is it leaving?

With Dark Souls Remastered set to launch on May 25th, the decision has likely been made to prevent any confusion over which version any new gamers will be buying. While it is a little surprising, therefore, to see the original game banished, it does make some sense.

If you, therefore, wanted to try the original game out, you have roughly 24 hours to act. After that, it will no longer be available. At least, not on Steam.

There is good news for current owners of the original game though. It will remain in your library (so don’t panic). You will also, however, be given the opportunity to buy the remaster at a 50% discount. Reports vary, but with the game expected to sell for around £20 on Steam that means you can have the remastered version for just £10.

What do you think? Is it the right decision to remove the original game? Are you looking forward to the remaster? – Let us know in the comments!