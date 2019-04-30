Original Soul Calibur Given AI-Enhanced HD Texture Pack

Soul Calibur

Up until the mid-nineties, while we had a lot of excellent beat-em-up style games, the formula was getting more than a little stagnant. Then along came Soul Calibur who decided to give the genre a pretty huge shake-up.

When the original game released in 1998, many considered it to be one of the best fighting games to date. This was in no small part helped by the fact that it did look to apply something of a detailed story with RPG elements.

If you are, however, still enjoying the original via emulator, then there’s good news for you! A brand new mod has been released with AI-enhanced graphics which has given the game more than a little polish.

How Can I Try it Out?

Well, to access the mod you’ll need to be playing it on PC and, since the game didn’t release for the PC, you might already be scratching your head somewhat. To play the mod you do, therefore, already need access to the game via a Dreamcast emulator.

In addition, you also have to have the North American specific release.

Presuming you have all that, however, the mod can be downloaded (with instructions) via the link here!

What Do We Think?

This isn’t, of course, the first AI-enhanced graphics pack we’ve seen and the utilisation of the technology is certainly giving a lot of older games a ‘shot in the arm’.

If you haven’t, therefore, tried Soul Calibur yet, then it’s well worth a go. Admittedly, it still hasn’t aged amazingly well. It is, however, still one of the most fun beat-em-ups around!

