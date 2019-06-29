Overclocked AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Breaks Its Own World Record

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

With the upcoming release of the 3rd-generation Ryzen processors, it seems pretty clear that in terms of performance these are going to be some big hitters. None, however, is more interesting than the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X to which there has already been a pretty significant amount of information revealed.

Earlier this month, it was found that the AMD processor was able to smash Intel’s i9 9900K processor in comparative testing and, when released, will likely be significantly less expensive too.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X has just broken a world record on Cinebench beating the previous record that was, incidentally, also set by the processor.

Overclocked!

Unlike the prior record, which was set with a fairly substanial overclock, the new record was achieved by something far more substantial. The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X was successfully overclocked to 5.4 GHz across all 16 of its cores.

The overclock was achieved on an MSI MEG X570 Godlike board with a pretty substantial 1.776V power load. An amount that is considered to be the near ‘breaking point’ of the chip.

What Do We Think?

When such a powerful processor is released, it will clearly always be a target for the overclocking enthusiasts. From a pure consumer level, however, this is shaping up to be a truly excellent processor. Not just in terms of power, but also in outright gaming performance.

AMD may genuinely have the significant beating of Intel here. When you consider that in itself, it would prove to be a hugely remarkable achievement in the short time that Ryzen has been on the market. We will, of course, hold final judgment until we test these ourselves, but we must admit, so far we’re impressed!

