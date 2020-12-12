Overclocker Gets Intel Celeron D 347 Running at 8.36GHz

It’s well known that there is a very devoted section of the overclocking community that prefers to concentrate their efforts on squeezing as much performance as possible out of older technology than new. There are, of course, two pretty good reasons as to why they choose this particular avenue.

Firstly, it’s the rather fundamental aspect of just seeing if it can be done. Secondly though, and on a far more practical remit, if something goes wrong, which is always possible in the realms of extreme overclocking, it’s far more preferable to destroy something only worth $30-$50 than something closer to $400-$500.

Following a report on HWBOT, however, one Chinese overclocker ‘IVANQU0208‘ has achieved something quite remarkable. Utilizing a 14-year-old Intel Celeron D 347 CPU, he has successfully managed to get a stable overclock at 8.36GHz!

Intel Celeron D 347 Overclocked to 8.36GHz

With the single-core Celeron D 347 coming with a base clock speed of 3.06GHz, achieving 8.36GHz is clearly a pretty obscenely high figure. It shouldn’t be ignored, however, that when it did originally hit the market back in circa 2006, it represented (at the time) one of the best (overall) gaming processors available on the market. Something of a huge ‘last hurrah’ for the single-core era of CPU design.

So, how was achieving this 8.36GHz possible? – Well, in addition to having some pretty decent hardware (again, by the standards of the time), it goes without saying that a little liquid nitrogen was also involved.

SPECIFICATIONS

Intel Celeron D 347 processor

ASUS P5E64 WS Professional motherboard

2GB stick of DDR3 memory

Liquid nitrogen

Microsoft Windows XP

What Do We Think?

Despite this insanely impressive recorded score, it may surprise you to learn (because it certainly did me) that this isn’t the actual overall world record for the Intel Celeron D 347. The current highest clock speed achieved for this CPU is 8516.17MHz which was set back in 2013. That is, however, a notable factor in why this new record is so significant.

Put simply, the Intel Celeron D 347 (and surrounding supportive technology) was a lot younger then and, in a nutshell, 14-years on, it’s clearly going to be a lot harder finding samples capable of this extreme high-end of performance. More so, while the basic specifications are the same, it should be noted that not all CPUs are created equal. For example, there are still more than a few people madly hunting down AMD 8350 samples in the hope of one day finding the ‘holy grail’ of overclocking chipsets.

If you do, however, have any interest in overclocking and want to learn more about it, we at eTeknix have our own team at HWBOT which you can check out (and potentially join) via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!