Overclockers Launch Their Red Hot Sale

With the blazing hot sun causing many of us to flee indoors in search of fans and sanctuary, Overclockers want to turn up the heat a little bit more for you!

The popular online computer retailer has just launched its ‘Red Hot Sale’. Offering some massive discounts across a range of products, with payday looming, they’re looking to tempt you into some great purchases at low prices!

Although you can visit the website and view the sale in full here. We’ve picked out our 5 hottest deals in the sale!

Geil Pristine AMD Edition 32GB RAM Pack – £199.99

RAM isn’t cheap. Most of us either know that or have passed out when looking to upgrade our systems. In RAM terms, 32GB is a massive amount and with this set specifically designed to operate with Ryzen based systems, for less than £200 (which is what you can spend on 16GB kits) this is an absolute bargain.

You can visit the product page here!

ASUS Nvidia GEFORCE GTX 1060 Graphics Card – £248.99

For many, the Nvidia 1060 has been the go-to card of the 10XX series for providing excellent performance at a reasonable budget. Like RAM, graphics cards haven’t been cheap in recent years, but for less than £250 if you were looking for an upgrade, but don’t want to wait until the 11XX series arrives, this is definitely one of the best deals out there!

You can check out the product page here!

AMD Ryzen 1600X Processor – £149.99

We’re pretty big fans of the Ryzen series here at eTeknix. While they may still struggle to match Intel, for price and performance the entire range is absolutely fantastic. While this specific processor is part of the 1st generation, there isn’t honestly that much difference between the two.

The 1600X is arguably the best balance in the 1st generation and for less than £150 this would be a fantastic upgrade or indeed start to your Ryzen life!

You can check out the product page in the link here!

Seasonic Snow Silent 750W Platinum Modular Power Supply – £119.99

Power supplies are perhaps one of the most important components of a good system build and its shocking just how often people go cheap with them. When you consider that this is a Platinum rated power supply (which in English means at the highest level of power efficiency) this power supply is an absolute steal at this price.

Yes, Seasonic may not be one of the first names you think of in terms of PC components, but trust us, they build an excellent power supply!

You can check out the product page here!

Corsair H100i V” AIO CPU Cooler – £89.99

The Corsair H100i series is one of the most popular for performance system cooling. It’s no surprise that they are a great seller because, frankly, they have never failed to impress us. At just £89.99 this represents fantastic value for a cooler that should last you for many years and builds giving excellent temperature figures.

You can check out the product page in the link here!

Much, Much More!

If none of the products we picked interest you, remember this was only a small sample of the sale as a whole. You shouldn’t, therefore, forget to check out the entire sale in the link here!

What do you think? Any products tempting you? What do you think is the best deal? – Let us know in the comments!