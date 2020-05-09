Overclockers Push the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 to 5.92 GHz!

Earlier this week we saw the formal launch of the brand new AMD Ryzen 3100 and 3300X processors and, if you specifically want to learn more about those, you can check out our in-depth review of them here. In a nutshell though, with prices of $99 and $120 respectively, AMD had some pretty amazing budget processors available on the market that, quite frankly, has given Intel yet another problem in the CPU market!

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, with these processors now being launched, somebody out there was always going to be curious to see how far (and hard) they can be pushed. In representing one of the first major ‘high-end’ benchmarking results, well-known overclocker “TSAIK” has gotten the humble little Ryzen 3100 up to a huge 5.92GHz.

AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Put simply, this is pretty mindblowing. Not simply because of the overall result, but in terms of the ‘Zen 2’ range of AMD CPUs, this is the 2nd-highest speed ever recorded. The top spot, incidentally, is held by the significantly beefier 3950X which was able to be pushed to just slightly over 6GHz.

It does though, again highlight just how excellently designed these new processors have been and, in terms of entry-level models, provide excellent levels of mid-tier performance. Without, we should add, the need to overclock!

What Do We Think?

Before you go rushing off to attempt this overclock yourself, it should be noted that this score was only achievable within the realms of what’s known as ‘extreme overclocking’. In other words, liquid nitrogen used within a chamber to cool the CPU. So, don’t try this with your humble little stock AMD Wraith Spire!

Are we surprised that it was possible to take this processor this high though? You bet your boots we are!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!