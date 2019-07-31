Overclockers UK Launch Their ‘Red Hot Sale’

So, being firmly in the summer, I am currently doing as much as I can do avoid going outside until temperatures drop somewhere towards the mid-low teens. That’s, incidentally, in Celcius. What better way could I, therefore, find to spend my time than by grabbing some PC (or laptop) related goodness at a bargain price? – Well, thanks to Overclockers and their ‘Red Hot Sale’ there are some pretty huge (and impressive) systems, laptops and components for sale that might just be enough to tempt you to stay indoors too!

Overclockers Red Hot Sale

Going through the sale, we’ve picked out some of the more interesting highlights below. Please note, however, that this is only a small selection and plenty more can be checked at their official website via the link here!

Spectra Gaming PC (customisable) – Starting at £699.95

ASUS TUF FX705DT Laptop (Ryzen Processor, Nvidia graphics) – £699.95

Corsair Hydro H100i Platinum AIO Liquid Cooler – £119.99

Ryzen 7 3700X Processor – £299.99

Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics Card – £375.00

Vulcan T-force 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 RAM kit – £79.99

Nitro Concepts C80 Gaming Chair – £104.99

Nitro Concepts S300 Gaming Chair – £189.95 – Check out our review here!

EVGA Supernova G2 1600W ’80 PLUS GOLD’ – £209.99

What Do We Think?

Depending on what you’re looking for, be it more RAM, a new processor, monitor or even graphics card, Overclockers UK should have something to tempt you with their sale here.

If any of our highlights didn’t take your fancy, however, you can visit their official website via the link here!

What do you think? Which sale item do you think is the best bargain? – Let us know in the comments!