Overclockers UK Lists Masses of Custom Nvidia 30XX GPUs With Prices
Mike Sanders / 3 seconds ago
We recently saw Overclockers UK give us one of our first indications of how much custom Nvidia GeForce RTX 30XX graphics cards would cost when an ASUS ROG Strix Gaming OC 3080 was listed on their website.
Well, it seems that since then they have been amazingly busy as not only does the Nvidia 30XX section now have an official selection category on their website, but we also have confirmed prices and specifications for around 40 custom GPUs!
Nvidia GeForce RTX 30XX Custom GPUs
With so many graphics cards mentioned, I’m not going to give you individual details on each one. Largely because that would take me absolutely hours to do! What I can do, however, is give you the list of all live graphics cards and, better still, how much they each cost! – Are you ready?…
- ASUS STRIX – 1570 GBP ASUS STRIX – £830
- ASUS STRIX OC – 1590 GBP ASUS STRIX OC – £849
- ASUS TUF – 1400 GBP ASUS TUF – £650
- ASUS TUF OC – 1500 GBP ASUS TUF OC – £699
- EVGA ICX3 – £1399
- EVGA ICX3 – £659
- EVGA ICX3 – £480
- KFA2 SG – £1399
- KFA2 SG – £649
- KFA2 SG – 470 GBP
- PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £1429
- PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £659
- PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £469
- PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £1399
- PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £639
- PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £449
- PALIT GameRock Pro – £500
- PALIT GameRock – £470
- ZOTAC TRINITY – £1399
- ZOTAC TRINITY – £649
- ZOTAC TWIN EDGE – £469
- INNO3D iCHILL X4 – £1430
- INNO3D iCHILL X4 – £680
- INNO3D iCHILL X4 – £500
- INNO3D iCHILL X3 – £1399
- INNO3D iCHILL X3 – £660
- INNO3D iCHILL X4 – £480
- INNO3D GAMING X3 OC – £1399
- INNO3D TWIN X2 OC – £649
- INNO3D TWIN X2 OC – £469
- AORUS MASTER – £1559
- AORUS MASTER – £750
- AORUS XTREME – £1590
- AORUS XTREME – £800
- GIGABYTE EAGLE OC – £1399
- GIGABYTE EAGLE OC – £640
- GIGABYTE GAMING OC – £1499
- GIGABYTE GAMING OC – £690
- MSI VENTUS 3X OC – £1400
- MSI VENTUS 3X OC – £680
- MSI GAMING X TRIO – £1500
- MSI GAMING X TRIO – £750
Where Can I Learn More?
With many listings (but not all) confirming specifications such as base/boost clock speeds as well as memory configurations, there is literally masses of information to digest here. If you do, therefore, want to start your digging, you can check out the Overclockers UK website via the link here!
What do you think? Are you in the market for one of the new custom Nvidia 30XX graphics cards? – Let us know in the comments!