Overclockers UK Lists Masses of Custom Nvidia 30XX GPUs With Prices

We recently saw Overclockers UK give us one of our first indications of how much custom Nvidia GeForce RTX 30XX graphics cards would cost when an ASUS ROG Strix Gaming OC 3080 was listed on their website.

Well, it seems that since then they have been amazingly busy as not only does the Nvidia 30XX section now have an official selection category on their website, but we also have confirmed prices and specifications for around 40 custom GPUs!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 30XX Custom GPUs

With so many graphics cards mentioned, I’m not going to give you individual details on each one. Largely because that would take me absolutely hours to do! What I can do, however, is give you the list of all live graphics cards and, better still, how much they each cost! – Are you ready?…

ASUS STRIX – 1570 GBP ASUS STRIX – £830

ASUS STRIX OC – 1590 GBP ASUS STRIX OC – £849

ASUS TUF – 1400 GBP ASUS TUF – £650

ASUS TUF OC – 1500 GBP ASUS TUF OC – £699

EVGA ICX3 – £1399

EVGA ICX3 – £659

EVGA ICX3 – £480

KFA2 SG – £1399

KFA2 SG – £649

KFA2 SG – 470 GBP

PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £1429

PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £659

PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £469

PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £1399

PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £639

PALIT Gaming Pro OC – £449

PALIT GameRock Pro – £500

PALIT GameRock – £470

ZOTAC TRINITY – £1399

ZOTAC TRINITY – £649

ZOTAC TWIN EDGE – £469

INNO3D iCHILL X4 – £1430

INNO3D iCHILL X4 – £680

INNO3D iCHILL X4 – £500

INNO3D iCHILL X3 – £1399

INNO3D iCHILL X3 – £660

INNO3D iCHILL X4 – £480

INNO3D GAMING X3 OC – £1399

INNO3D TWIN X2 OC – £649

INNO3D TWIN X2 OC – £469

AORUS MASTER – £1559

AORUS MASTER – £750

AORUS XTREME – £1590

AORUS XTREME – £800

GIGABYTE EAGLE OC – £1399

GIGABYTE EAGLE OC – £640

GIGABYTE GAMING OC – £1499

GIGABYTE GAMING OC – £690

MSI VENTUS 3X OC – £1400

MSI VENTUS 3X OC – £680

MSI GAMING X TRIO – £1500

MSI GAMING X TRIO – £750

Where Can I Learn More?

With many listings (but not all) confirming specifications such as base/boost clock speeds as well as memory configurations, there is literally masses of information to digest here. If you do, therefore, want to start your digging, you can check out the Overclockers UK website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for one of the new custom Nvidia 30XX graphics cards?