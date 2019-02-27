Overkill’s The Walking Dead May Already Be Deceased

Overkill’s The Walking Dead

Since releasing back in November, Overkill’s The Walking Dead game pretty much came in under the radar and left it just as silently. Yes, despite it being out for the PC for over 3 months now, the hype has thoroughly gone. In all honesty, it was barely there in the first place. With the console version being due for release but with no firm date attached, however, things have taken a far more concerning turn.

In a report via DSOGaming, Skybound Entertainment (the company who basically own the rights to ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise) has ended its contract with developer Starbreeze.

What Does This Mean?

Well, the short and blunt version means that it’s likely that the console release will never happen. In addition, it also seems more than likely that the PC version is finished. In other words, if you’re sticking with the PC version hoping a patch will fix a major bug/problem, you’re out of luck. Like it or not, Overkill’s The Walking Dead is ‘finished’.

What Do We Think?

As above, when this game released it hardly got mentioned. Not that I wish to kick the game while it’s down, it was on the whole yet another disappointing sub-par mediocre zombie survival game. One that perhaps tried too hard to be a ‘serious’ version of Left 4 Dead. If you never played it, it (incidentally) came no nowhere close to that reality.

The writing was on the wall for quite some time, however, that this game was doing badly. The fact that it saw itself re-branded into a ‘cheaper version’ less than a month after release said it all. Overkill’s The Walking Dead was dead on arrival! It is, therefore, perhaps best that this never comes to consoles.

What do you think? Did you play this game? Disappointed to hear it’s effectively dead? – Let us know in the comments!