Overwatch 2, Diablo IV & WoW Shadowlands Feature at Blizzcon

Blizzcon 2019 is currently underway and given the widely negative reception they received last year, many believed that Blizzard was going to come out swinging big time this year!

Blizzcon 2019

So, one day in, how are they doing? Well, quite frankly, they haven’t disappointed. In what may represent the biggest Blizzcon ever, Blizzard has announced Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, World of Warcraft Shadowlands and even some new Hearthstone content!

Let’s check out some of those glorious trailers!

Overwatch 2

I must admit that while I had more than an inkling that Overwatch 2 was in production, I didn’t expect it to be announced at this year’s Blizzcon. I personally thought it would be next year. Particularly since most people were expecting Diablo IV and possibly the expectation that this would’ve been enough from Blizzard to keep everyone happy.

I’m not complaining though. Overwatch 2 is on the way and based on the trailer, perhaps we’re going to get some new mechanics in terms of ultimate abilities combining.

Diablo IV

The one that we all expected is indeed on the way! Admittedly, it would’ve been tantamount to suicide for Blizzard not to have announced this game given the hugely negative reception they saw over Diablo Immortal last year.

If this trailer is anything to go by, however, Diablo IV is looking pretty amazing!

World of Warcraft Shadowlands

Again, I wasn’t necessarily expecting the announcement of (yet another) World of Warcraft expansion, but based on this trailer its certainly giving us some solid fan service.

We get to see Sylvannas fight Bolvar Fordragon (the latest Lich King whom, the last we saw, we’d all presumed was happy being a perpetual popsicle). Alas, it seems his sacrifice was for nought as he lost the crown and, indeed, has seen it shattered exposing a whole new world!

I’ll happily admit, this trailer is by far my favourite of the bunch. Even if I have no intention of playing this expansion.

Hearthstone Decent of Dragons

While I’ve never actually played Hearthstone, I do understand its attraction. Perhaps most interesting, however, is to see Blizzard pushing it quite hard again.

If Hearthstone isn’t, however, your thing the trailer has a pretty awesome song that reminds me (more than a little) of Flash Gordon. Maybe that’s just me…

Anything Else?

While all of these announcements are certainly pretty awesome, and definitely have some amazing trailers to accompany them, I still think that Blizzard may have one card left up their sleeve with the Warcraft 3 remake.

To be honest, as amazingly happy as I am to see Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, I’m still holding out hope that this will get a confirmed release date. Fingers crossed, one for this year.

We will, of course, keep you posted with all of the latest Blizzcon news. For now, however, this is more than enough to digest!

What do you think? Which is your favourite trailer? – Let us know in the comments!