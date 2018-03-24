Overwatch Adds ‘Avoid as Teammate’ User Filtering Feature

Big Changes for Public Test Region Servers

Blizzard just recently released the v1.21 patch for Overwatch and it introduced some massive changes. Most notably is the addition of the 27th character Brigitte. Now Blizzard has updated the Public Test Region (PTR) version of the game to v1.22. improve certain under-utilized characters and test upcoming features. While some of these may end up getting a change before its public server debut. Most stay put for the most part, with some tweaks. So expect some of these changes to hit the public servers soon depending on feedback.

What is The New “Avoid as Teammate” Option?

According to Blizzard, despite the changes they implement, they ultimately want each user to have a lot of control with how they experience the game. Which is why they are introducing the new “avoid a teammate” option. This is a softer alternative to outright reporting or banning some toxic or simply annoying players. It would add some time to the match making but it will ultimately be better for both parties.

Some offences are not worth reporting, such as screaming or abuse of the coms. It can even be as mundane as poor chemistry. Users can avoid that player for up to seven days. This does not exclude the player from being in the competing squad, but it will ensure that they do not show up in yours.

What Other Changes Are In the Latest v1.22 PTR Update?

Aside from the new “Avoid as Teammate” option, Overwatch is improving certain characters so they are more viable picks in groups. Mei and Reaper in particular, have a very low pick-rate in comparison to other heroes. Some stronger heroes are also the recipient of a nerf instead to normalize the playing field. The list of changes is available below:

Buff:

Mei: Endothermic blaster now freezes multiple targets.

Endothermic blaster now freezes multiple targets. Reaper: Hellfire shotguns now reload after the Death Blossom ultimate. Plus, his Wraith Form gets a speed boost from 25% to 50% and is now cancellable mid-way.

Neutral:

Moira: All are cosmetic visual changes; her abilities appear more transparent the closer it is on screen to minimize clutter. This includes Coalescence, Biotic Grasp and even Fade.

Nerf: