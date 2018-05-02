Overwatch Gets New Payload Map ‘Rialto’ Starting May 3

New Payload Map for Overwatch

Overwatch players who participated in the latest Retribution event are familiar with the new Italian map ‘Rialto’. Now, they can finally play it in quick play and arcade matches starting May 3 as a payload map. During the Retribution event, the only play-type available for the map is an arcade-style PvE match. Now players can see more of the stylized Venice map, especially since it is set during the day on 6v6 mode compared to the night time setting of the PvE mode. Since it is set in Venice, there are plenty of canals and even gondolas. This means plenty of opportunities to boop your opponents off and plenty of places to hide in.

When Will This Map be Playable in Competitive Mode?

As usual, this map is not going to be available for season 10 of competitive mode. Blizzard usually includes the new maps after it has spent some time in regular non-PTR quick play rotation. Season 10 of the competitive mode actually has begun already, even before the Retribution Event ended.

This season also marks the entrance of hero 27 Brigitte into competitive mode. Brigitte is playable starting last month in non-PTR servers as a hybrid tank/healer character. Before heading out to competitive mode, she has also received some nerfing from the last patch, making her less over powered. Specifically, the angle of her shield bash is down to 60 degrees from 90 degrees. Which means players have to actually aim to stun opponents.

When is the Next Big Overwatch Event?

After the the Retribution event in April, the next big Overwatch event is the Anniversary event. The game originally launched on May 24, 2016 so this event will likely start before the end of this month.